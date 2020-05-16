The news was shocking to fans of actor Robert Downey Jr., known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Now this superhero will be part of DC Comics. Look at all the details.

The famous actor Robert Downey Jr. had a triumphant farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), after the last movie Avengers: Endgame.

Not only was he the phenomenal superhero Iron Man for over 10 years, but he was the savior of Earth in the epic battle against Thanos by donning the Infinity Stones glove, snapping his fingers, and wiping out all the villains.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man at UCM.

But since all this is over, the beloved actor who played Tony Stark, the man behind Iron Man, will trade the Marvel company for his historic rival: DC Comics.

This is the new project he has been working on since his weeks at home: a television adaptation of Sweet Tooth, original from DC Comics, the other giant of comics in the United States.

‘Sweet Tooth’, DC Comics comic that Netflix will transfer to series.

The plot created by Jeff Lemire readies his arrival on the small screen by the hand of Netflix and from the production company that Robert Downey Jr. founded with his wife, Susan Levin, called Team Downey.

As far as we know, the actor, until now, would not appear on screen, at least in the first stage of the project. Their work will be limited to production tasks through the production company they have with Susan.

Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Susan Levin.

“The sweeter things are worth waiting for … Susan and I are producing a Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the Jeff Lemire comic. I can’t wait to share it with you ”, he wrote on social networks.

The debut of the new Netflix television adaptation has no release date, nor have names confirmed in its cast. Note that, mindful of the current context, this may take time.

Robert Downey Jr. at DC Comics.

This series in Live-action format will have a total of eight episodes, having as writers Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, they will also have the support of Linda Moran and Evan Moore.

Meanwhile, on social networks, fans were shocked by this news: many described it as treason, others congratulated the actor for continuing his career in the world of comics. After all, he’s not Iron Man anymore. What do you guys think?

