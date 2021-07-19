Trea maintains its investment strategy despite the boom in raw materials and foresees the rise of Repsol

Related news

Trea Asset Management has decided to maintain its investment strategy despite the rise in commodity prices, an upward trend that responds to the consequences of the macroeconomic recovery after the pandemic, as explained by the manager in a statement.

The experts of the manager have indicated that the recovery is characterized by the bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, which have been generated by the increase in demand whose supply has not been able to respond. The consequence is the sharp rise in raw materials, although they are the agricultural materials and some industrial metals which reflect higher increases.

“This time there has been no transitional period in which the balance sheets of companies and households could clean up. The bottlenecks will not disappear until the restrictions on mobility are completely removed and inventory levels return to levels according to the activity“, said the Director of Strategy at Trea AM, Ricardo Gil, who expects this situation to occur in the second half of the year.

Acerinox fall

In the case of companies linked to raw materials companies in Spain, the manager explained that their strategy was to take advantage of the sharp fall of Acerinox by the departure of a reference shareholder to increase their positions.

“Expectations for Acerinox are very positive for the year as a whole and we believe that neither the consensus nor the price have picked it up. Therefore, in our case it cannot be said that we have reduced our presence in raw materials”, specified the director equity firm of Trea, Alfonso de Gregorio.

Likewise, Trea Renta Fija will gradually reduce its exposure to high yield in favor of investment grade, with little weight in euro zone government bonds.