The corporate debt becomes the star bet of Trea AM to win amid uncertainty and volatility in the markets. The manager considers that “the interventionism of the central banks” and the generalized dividend cut reinforces your investment thesis.

From the firm headed by Antonio Muñoz-Suñe, they explain that “corporate fixed income is currently presented, not as a refuge value, but as an advisable investment opportunity” In this sense, they point out that the evolution of the credit market in previous episodes of crisis as well as the greater solvency of companies on this occasion promise a good performance for this asset class.

Trea AM managers point out that while ‘high yield’ debt fell 34% in 2008When the financial crisis that triggered the collapse of Lehman Brothers broke out, the following year the comeback was 75%. Along the same lines, they point out that in 2018 this segment suffered a 3.6% decline, but that last year the rise was 11%.

More solvent and backed

Beyond the role that the greats are playing central banks with their liquidity hoses and debt purchase programs that cover an ever-widening spectrum of assets, the investment firm underscores the importance of “the fiscal measures that are being announced by different governments to help companies in difficulty.”

Against this background, the manager focuses on “some sectors that have not been so affected” and that could be part of a faster recovery compared to the economy as a whole. Here it is specially pointed towards pharmaceutical, logistics, agriculture, juridical services, cleanliness and energy, except for the oil companies and their environment.

All this, together with the decisions of many companies to preserve its liquidity and solvency such as the dividend cut and cost containment plans, lead Ascensión Gómez, the manager responsible for fixed income at Trea, to consider that “corporate fixed income is the most appropriate type of asset for recovery”.

