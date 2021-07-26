Tre Mann sees himself as “the best guard in the draft”

The new breed of players who will land shortly in the NBA hurries the last days before the draft. In the absence of completing the last scheduled private trainings, most are already looking forward to the appointed night of July 29.

One of the main features of this edition is the large number of bases available. As well as all the qualities they exhibit: from the classic pure point-guard pattern to those with an eminently scoring style closer to the combo-guard concept. Among the latter, one of the most prominent names is Tre Mann.

Despite being projected between the 20th and 30th places by the main mock drafts, Mann overflows with great confidence in his game and has defined himself as one of the best in his position in this draft. “I think I’m the best guard in the draft. One of the best five, for sure ”, said the player in an interview for the HoopsHype media.

Being more of a scorer than manager profile, his move to the starting point guard position in his sophomore year in the NCAA placed him as the main catalyst of the game for the University of Florida Gators. This promotion helped him assimilate the vicissitudes of the position, which increased his perception of the game. In fact, his profile comprises a mixture of different variants, positions and styles.

“My father’s favorite player was Michael Jordan, so I saw a lot of him. As I got older and older, I began to choose my own references. One of them was Stephen Curry. I like the way he moves and creates his shots. Now I would say that I am like Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Darius Garland. My game is a mix of all of them. “

More specifically, Mann delved into its strengths and weaknesses. “My strengths are my ability to create for myself and my teammates, my cunning and my ability to shoot on the three-point line after the dribble,” said Gainesville. “I feel like I could contribute in attack and defense just because of my winning mentality and work ethic. The weaknesses that I think I need to work on are the simpler plays. Do the correct readings and try to make things as easy as possible. “

Later, Mann said he still has three private workouts ahead of him with the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. In addition, he assured that he does not care so much about the position in which he is chosen as the philosophy of the game of the team that bets on him. “At the beginning I was considering falling as high as possible. But as the draft approached and I trained with the teams, I sat down to think about what I really wanted. And I want to be in a good system that fits my needs. Let me be me and elevate my game. “

