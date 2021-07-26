Tre Mann proclaims himself the best point guard in the NBA Draft 2021

A lot of morale and self-confidence, necessary virtues to succeed in the NBA. That’s what it shows off Tre mann, a 20-year-old, 1.96m-tall point guard who has shown great transitional play and efficient direction of his game during his stay in Florida. The surveys of the NBA Draft 2021 They place him in the first round, but in the last places, and may be desired by a team of the Utah Jazz level. In an interview with Hoopshype, he proclaims himself the best point guard of all those eligible, and considers himself a very solid shooter who can help a lot from now on.