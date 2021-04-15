TRC20-USDT market capitalization is about to surpass ERC20-USDT

TRON (TRX) has always been very competitive when it comes to Ethereum (ETH), and for some time now, the project has managed to surpass some of Ethereum’s major milestones. According to its CEO Justin Sun, TRON could surpass Ethereum in another way quite soon: the market capitalization of its TRC20 version of Tether (USDT).

According to Sun, who, in turn, cited data from CoinMetrics: The TRON version of Tether is about to become larger than the Ethereum version of the coin.

Is TRON a better option than Ethereum right now?

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

This is not that surprising, especially given how massive Ethereum’s gas fees have been over the last year. At one point, users had to pay up to $ 50 to have their transactions processed. The Ethereum team has been working to try to find a solution for a long time, although it has yet to implement something that will seriously reduce gas costs.

The problem, of course, comes from Ethereum’s scalability problem, a problem that TRON does not have. As a rival development platform offering much better speed and lower cost, it’s no wonder that TRON started to attract all those who had enough of Etheruem’s massive fees and slow network.

Sun pointed this out himself, inviting users to enjoy immediate TRC20-USDT transactions, free handling fee, different use cases, such as trading, and more.

TRON has been developing its ecosystem for years, since launching its mainnet in mid-2018. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s high fees have been the main loss of network users for quite some time.

Of course, users can run back to the project once the Ethereum 2.0 update is complete, although it could still be quite a while before that happens.

In the end, Justin Sun said that the community should prepare to witness the story, and in many ways, he’s right. However, this is not the end for Ethereum, far from it, and things are likely to continue to turn in Ethereum’s favor once its update is fully released.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account