Trax and Storecheck join forces in Mexico to provide high-value data and insights on points of sale and execution in the traditional channel

SAN FRANCISCO and MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Trax is a leading technology company transforming traditional retail and Storecheck offers comprehensive solutions to retailers to improve performance of in-store execution; Both companies announced today an alliance in Mexico to provide mass consumption companies and packaged products or CPGs (Consumer Packaged Goods) with valuable data and insights on their products and categories on shelves in the traditional channel. Together, Trax and Storecheck will refine the source and quality of execution data to give brands a clearer understanding of the market in order to make more profitable and strategic decisions.

This collaboration comes at an opportune moment for the CPGs in Mexico, since the relevance of the channel, the complex geography, the large number and dispersion of stores in the country, contribute to the challenges in the effective monitoring of product performance on the shelves. .

“Our partnership with Storecheck lays the foundation for CPGs in Mexico to have a complete view of how their products and categories are performing on the shelf,” said David Gottlieb, Trax’s Managing Director for the Americas. “Brands will now have access to accurate data in a timely manner, at a level of detail that was previously unavailable at this scale, in an unbiased and cost-effective manner.”

Together, Trax and Storecheck will provide brands with improved visibility into SKU performance at more traditional retailers prevalent throughout the region. CPGs will be able to use this information to make strategic decisions such as, build or refine their programs and indicators of effective or perfect execution in stores, improve understanding by categories, audit price and promotion compliance, and correlate sales and execution data. .

“The decision to partner with Trax is an example of how retail innovation, commitment and quality are values ​​that Storecheck abides by,” said Rodrigo Sola, Storecheck CEO. “In an effort to produce solutions and services that promote how retailers and brands can improve the consumer experience, we created this alliance with Trax and are excited to work to provide timely monitoring and data from the shelves to CPGs.” .

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers around the world are leveraging Trax retail analytics, store monitoring and execution solutions to better manage shelf availability and optimize merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary image recognition and machine learning algorithms that convert photos from retail shelves into detailed, actionable information at the shelf and store level.

About Trax

Trax’s mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to deliver the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax’s retail platform enables customers to understand what’s happening on the shelf, in every store, at all times so they can focus on what they do best: delighting shoppers. Trax’s dynamic marketing, in-store execution, shopper engagement, market measurement, analytics and shelf monitoring solutions are used by many of the world’s leading consumer and retail companies to drive positive shopper experiences and introduce new income opportunities at all points of sale. As pioneers in machine vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through the development of advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is a global company with offices in the United States, Singapore, China, France and Israel, serving clients in more than 90 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Storecheck

A platform, a retail management solution. Solutions powered by Storecheck’s Artificial Intelligence ensure our customers’ products perform optimally in retail. We are experts and leaders in retail execution, ensuring that technology works perfectly, uniting the commitment between the point of sale and the office to generate highly valuable information on which to act to guarantee instant and accurate decision making. . Our solution is fully customizable, meeting the needs of each client. This includes the entire execution plan at the point of sale from a central location, connecting and involving all the company’s stakeholders.

We create technologies and services that help retailers and brands to improve the shopping experience through a perfect execution in retail, our solutions have evolved over 17 years of specialized team in Data Sciences. We are the champions not only of collecting data, but also of translating it into dashboards and generating action plans for teams to avoid lost sales. For more information, visit www.storecheck.com.

