         Travis Scott’s concert breaks records in ‘Fortnite’, and there are still events this weekend

Pursuing its success with Marshmello, Epic Games announced earlier this week its ‘Fortnite X Travis Scott Astronomical Event’, an event that saw its first round yesterday at 01:00 in the morning.

The popular rapper took advantage of this virtual concert to present a new song, and 12.3 million users came to witness it simultaneously. We are facing a new record, which once again shows that this franchise is still very powerful.

And is that the event of Travis Scott has surpassed the Star Wars event by four million users which also took place at Fortnite (and two million more than at the Marshmello concert).

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

As if this figure was not large enough, we must not forget many people followed this event out of the game, thanks to broadcasts on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube. That means that in the next few days we could know a quite surprising total figure.

When to see the next Travis Scott concerts in Fortnite

If you have missed it, nothing happens, since this is just the first of the dates that Travis Scott will offer on his virtual tour. Next we leave the days and times (of Spain) of the following events:

Concert # 2, Friday April 24

Spain: 16:00

Mexico – Peru – Colombia – Panama – Ecuador: 09:00

Venezuela – Bolivia – Chile: 10:00

Paraguay – Argentina – Uruguay: 11:00

Concert # 3, Saturday April 25

Spain: 06:00

Mexico – Peru – Colombia – Panama – Ecuador: 23:00 (on the 24th)

Venezuela – Bolivia – Chile: 00:00

Paraguay – Argentina – Uruguay: 01:00

Concert # 4, Saturday April 25

Spain: 17:00

Mexico – Peru – Colombia – Panama – Ecuador: 10:00

Venezuela – Bolivia – Chile: 11:00

Paraguay – Argentina – Uruguay: 12:00

Concert # 5, Saturday April 25

Spain: 04:00 (on the 26th)

Mexico – Peru – Colombia – Panama – Ecuador: 17:00

Venezuela – Bolivia – Chile: 18:00

Paraguay – Argentina – Uruguay: 19:00

If you’ve been wanting and you want to know what you can find in the following events Travis Scott inside Fortnite, here are some videos that show the best moments lived last night:

