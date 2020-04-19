Travis Scott will give a virtual concert in Fortnite | INSTAGRAM

Epic Games is known for that throughout its seasons it is putting certain clues of the events that will be available during the seasons; Fortnite Chapter 2 is no exception. Since from past days we have been led to think that rapper Travis Scott will give an in-game concert, more specifically in Arenas Ardientes.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With the arrival of patch 12.40 in Fortnite, several encrypted files were included in the game, the content of which had been impossible to decrypt. However, the content was finally decrypted, between Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April 2020, when a series of indications appeared that suggests that rapper Travis Scott will give an in-game concert, whose code name of the event is “Jerky”, this situation is similar to what happened at some point in Season 2 of the Battle Pass, just as Marshmello did a little over a year ago. Here we have all the details we know:

As previously mentioned, within the battle royale map, two curious elements appeared. The first of these is a purple colored kite with purple glints and rosases in the sky, it can be seen from a distance. Specifically if we enter a game and look at the sky towards 85º.

You may also be interested: Natti Natasha thinks about the pandemic, It is affecting us all

Several well-known Fortnite Battle Royale players have been able to see how this object is seen from close up and clearly, so that no one misses the information, they share it from their Twitter accounts: “Apparently, said photo object would be a Fortnite-style representation of “Astroworld,” the third album by rapper Travis Scott. “

Jerky (travis scott ??) event: Jerky’s event is most likely to be for the possible concert, when you play the LTM the safezone will end at SweatySands. I also recently found an umap for a 19×19 island related to the event, a 19×19 island? Maps / Special / Jerky / Apollo_19x19_Island pic.twitter.com/euB7aBOtR6 – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory)

April 17, 2020

According to users, this object would emit a quite specific sound, which apparently many other users indicate that this sound is an extract from the song “Highest in the room”, by Travis Scott.

Also read: Katy Perry, her heart is very hurt, shared horrible news

On the other hand, posters have appeared within large cities throughout the game map. The posters show a drawing similar to that of the object floating in the sky. If we pay attention to the poster, we will see how the silhouette of “Burning Sands” appears on it. From the planet’s icon we understand that space will have something to do (this is where “Astroworld” comes in), and from the symbol of the musical note, it can be understood that, indeed, there will be a concert in that location.

We also mention that “gamer” users have noticed that in the islands surrounding Arenas Ardientes, stages have been set up, little by little, as is done in concerts that take place in real life. Suspicions begin that this event will take place next week. Within the new constructions something very noticeable is appreciated: a large construction, to which the video game players concluded that perhaps it is a stadium.

It seems almost certain that there will be a Travis Scott concert in Arenas Ardientes, sometime in the current season. Let’s also note that the first references to the rapper in the game’s source code appeared in February 2020, so it’s quite possible that the event has been planned since then.

In order to enjoy the event that is very likely to happen, all you have to do is the same as in past events: Enter the game a little before its start time, since in special events, the mode The game is for a limited time, the storm will close in the concert area, so all players will gather in the same area so they can enjoy the concert.

Neither Epic Games nor Travis Scott have come out to say absolutely nothing about it. However, it does not necessarily mean that this information is false; the facts are there.

.