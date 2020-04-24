Travis Scott gives concert in Fornite the famous online video game | Instagram

Known for having been the sentimental partner of Kylie Jenner, rapper Travis Scott gave a concert during online game, Fornite.

The platform had the privilege of boasting that Scott gave a live concert, the Internet users immediately they began to share videos and images.

The rapper appears as an avatar in the game while giving his concert and Players excited dance while listening to their songs.

It may interest you: Video Kylie Jenner dedicates a complete collection to her daughter Stormi

“I think the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite is the closest thing I will ever see to it in my entire life,” “Totito recorded the Travis Scott concert for me to enjoy because I don’t have Fortnite,” some of the comments on Twitter. .

Everyone is talking because it is already in the top number 1 of the microblogging service, some mention that it will be the only opportunity to see him at a concert so they will take advantage of their lives like never before.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

With the arrival of patch 12.40 to Fortnite, several encrypted files were included in the game, the content of which had been impossible to decrypt.

In recent days, evidence was found when decrypting some data that implied that Scott would give a concert within the game, which it materialized and apparently it was quite a success because they have not stopped talking about him.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The code name of the event is JerkyThis situation is similar to what was experienced at some point in Season 2 of the Battle Pass, as it already did Marshmello just over a year ago, these types of events were taken advantage of by Internet users as it seemed something historical within the game as well as in their lives.

Thanks to technology through the videogames More and more barriers are being broken that could be passed to real life, it could be no.

Read also: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could have resumed their relationship

Here I am watching the concert of Travis Scott together with #fornite And I loved it then, excuse me, but maybe I published too much of them, check it out. Mind-blowing pic.twitter.com/IBa08xPYaH – Sandra M. Salcedo G. (@SandraMarthaSG)

April 23, 2020

.