Travis Scott confirms reconciliation with Kylie Jenner, or that is what many media report. During an event this Tuesday, June 15, the “Out West” singer revealed that he still loves his baby mama.

Travis Scott was honored with an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, and while giving his speech he mentioned Kylie and her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

Kylie Jenner flew to New York this week to support her ex, as she received her award at the 73rd annual Parsons Benefit. Travis was recognized for his “contributions to fashion, design, entrepreneurship, the arts, and social justice” at the event. (Huh?)

A source told Mirror.uk:

“They were holding hands and you could see that they had returned.”

And of course, the fact that Travis called her a wifey for many is confirmation that they are back – the couple made their first red carpet appearance since they split two years ago.

The last time they all posed together was at the premiere of the rapper’s documentary. But, according to E! News, although they are reporting that they reconciled, neither has confirmed it. However, they posed on the red carpet as a couple, hugging and such.

Whatever! Travis Scott confirms reconciliation with Kylie Jenner.

Share this news!