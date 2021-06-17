Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner seem to have resumed their relationship

Time has only reunited Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, for whom love has remained intact.

After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began to raise suspicions of a possible reconciliation during Travis’s birthday party in April, they have finally made a public appearance as a couple that confirms the second part of their story.

It seems that Travis used all his conquest techniques to convince Kylie to return with him, as sources close to the rapper say that he really did his best to try again to make his family with Kylie work and offer the best to his daughter Stormi, who accompanied them on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in Seaport District, New York.

Although in the time they separated they always maintained a cordial relationship and occasionally met to share time with Stormi, they had not put aside their differences until now, with the clarity that neither had been dating anyone else since 2019.

For her public appearance, Kylie wore a $ 22,000 Jean Paul Gaultier bottle green dress that emphasized her curves and a Hermes Kelly alligator bag.

Travis wore a Bottega Venetta suit to receive the Parsons Table Award for his contributions to the arts, design and social justice, and between hugs, he posed with Kylie for the cameras without realizing that his little Stormi Webster was attracting attention as much as they with their angelic gaze.

Totally innocent and with spontaneous reactions, Stormi stared at the cameras trying to imitate her parents, who proudly watched her son shine before those present, touched by her presence and her look of a halter neck dress with sneakers.

Once again, it is possible to see the three united as an ideal family, in which details and signs of love have never been long in coming. Let’s wait and see what Travis decides to give Kylie this time on her birthday.