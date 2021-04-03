Travis Pastrana joins the ‘ice cream’ concept of the 2022 Race of Champions

Travis Pastrana, an eleven-time X-Games medal winner, will also participate in the 2022 edition of the Race of Champions, the first to be held on the ‘Snow & Ice’ circuit in Sweden. The event that will take place just over 60 miles from the Arctic Circle begins to take shape and the ‘signing’ of the American pilot serves to start building a roster of pilots that also includes Tom Kristensen, Le Mans legend, as well as Johan Kristoffersson -multiple World Rallycross champion-, Petter Solberg and his son Oliver Solberg, past and present of the World Rally Championship.

The american Travis pastrana has assured in this regard: «The Race of Champions is an event as prestigious as it is unique. It is an honor to be able to compete against motorsport icons from other disciplines. I still don’t know who will be my teammate in the United StatesBut it would be great to team up with a driver like Jimmie Johnson again and try to do better than we did at Wembley. Still, it doesn’t matter who my partner is, as my goal is to win both the ROC Nations Cup and the individual event. I really want to be able to compete in this new Race of Champions».

Tobias Lindfors, one of those responsible for this new concept of the Race of Champions, has assured: «We are proud to have created an event that has become so important for some of the best drivers from around the world. Friendships and rivalries have been forged in this event over the years. The Race of Champions at Pite Havsbad will be unique worldwide when fighting over snow and ice. It will be very exciting to see one of the best drivers in the world, such as Travis Pastrana, take on the new icy circuit. It will be a spectacular event for everyone».