Travis Knight directing the vampire action thriller ‘Uprising’

Going Deadline report that filmmaker Travis Knight (‘Bumblebee’) has signed on to direct a future vampire action thriller for Netflix and 21 Laps titled ‘Uprising’. The film will be an adaptation of Raymond Villareal’s novel, ‘A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising’, with an adapted script that has already passed through the hands of Jay Basu, JD Payne, Patrick McKay and ultimately Jeremy Slate.

The film is set after a global viral outbreak that turns people into vampires. The story follows CIA agent Lauren Webb, who works against the clock to uncover the truth behind a growing uprising that threatens to end humanity.

The synopsis of the book is as follows: “This fictional story begins with a little mystery: the body of a young woman found in an Arizona border town, allegedly of an illegal immigrant, disappears from the town’s morgue. For the young investigator of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is an impossibility that threatens your understanding of medicine.

Afterward, more bodies killed by an inexplicable disease that solidified their blood are taken to the morgue, only to disappear as well. Soon, the US government, biomedical researchers, disgruntled lawmakers, and even an insurgent faction of the Catholic Church must come to terms with what is too late to stop: an epidemic of vampirism that will strike America first and then second. the world.

With increased strength and beauty and a constant diet of fresh blood, these changed people, or “Gloamings,” quickly stand out in all aspects of modern society. Soon people begin to be “recreated”, willingly accepting the risk of death if their bodies cannot handle the transformation. As new Gloamings communities emerge, society is divided and popular Gloaming sites are threatened by a secret terrorist organization. But when a charismatic and wealthy businessman, recently converted, runs for political office … well, all hell breaks loose. “

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will produce the film for 21 Laps as part of their general agreement with the streamer. Emily Morris will oversee the project for the company.