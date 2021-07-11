Travis Fulton, world record holder for MMA fights, found dead in jail

The MMA fighter known worldwide for having more than 300 fights in the sport, 44-year-old Travis Fulton was found dead in his jail cell where he was serving time in Linn County (Iowa), USA. According to the website of the television network «KWWL», the authorities believe that he has committed suicide. Fulton’s body was found hanging in his cell. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

The American fighter ended up imprisoned in USA accused of child pornography and domestic abuse since early 2021.

Notice

Arrested in early 2021 for child pornography and domestic abuse, Travis Fulton was found dead in his Iowa cell – Photo: Playback / Twitter

In his career as an MMA fighter, Travis Fulton, 44, had an incredible 320 professional fights (255 wins, 54 losses, 10 draws, and one fight with no result) in his 25-year career. Their numbers will hardly be surpassed.

Advertisement