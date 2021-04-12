Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian in Naughty Sex Post

Well, that’s straight to the point!

On April 10, Travis barker took to Instagram to post a photo of himself throwing a drumstick in the air. He tagged his new girlfriend Kourtney kardashian in the post, which also had quite the eyebrow-raising caption. “All day I dream about sex w / you,” the blink-182 drummer teased.

Travis also tagged his producer Clem ruiz, but we’re pretty confident that message was meant for Kourtney. His followers, many of whom tagged the Kardashian in the comments section, certainly thought so.

“Aww,” one commented. “Kourtney forever.” Another added, “He’s in loveeee,” while a third wrote, “Marry her.”

Just one day after the sexy caption, Travis posted a pic of the Poosh founder on his Instagram Story, in which she sports a long white shirt, studded belt and backwards baseball hat.

This Instagram post is just one more sign that Travis and Kourtney are really enjoying their new romance, which they confirmed earlier this year after weeks of fan speculation and years of friendship.