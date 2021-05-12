Travis Barker shows he has a candle that smells like Kourtney Kardashian’s orgasm



Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo: Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images

So far, all the publications made by the new couple made up of Kourtney kardashian Y Travis barker They have given something to talk about and the last one that the drummer shared attracted a lot of attention from social network users.

It turns out that through his stories on Instagram, Travis revealed that he purchased a candle from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop range. adorned with a message that did not go unnoticed by anyone, because the image shows that the scented candle is labeled “This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm.”

Barker did not include a message about his post, although Kourtney took up the post on her own account.

The actress Gwyneth released a series of candles that became viral for their peculiar perfume, from her own vagina, some even have the smell of ‘orgasm’ and It seems like Travis is a fan, as he commissioned the candle adorned with Kourtney’s name, and it promises to have a very unique scent.

The couple confirmed their romance on social media in February and they have quickly become one of the favorites for the way they show their love, driving their followers crazy with each update, just like the last one.

Although it may be that the latest news about them has more speculation at all, since it was announced that they would have even begun to talk about future wedding plans.