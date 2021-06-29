Travis Barker Net Worth – Travis Barker Yearly Earnings

Move over, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde — there’s a new Hollywood pairing that’s ready to take 2021’s Hottest New Couple award: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker! While this pairing was surprising to fans at first, a little birdie told Us Weekly back in January that Kourtney and Travis are “officially a couple” and they’ve “been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while. ” It’s been nothing but horny Instgram comments, PDA moments, and engagement rumors ever since!

If you’re not well versed in all things Travis, allow me to fill you in. Fear not, oh curious one — I have taken the liberty of investigating every detail about Travis’s earnings, assets, and more for your pleasure. You are welcome!

Travis has made big $$$ from being in Blink-182

Travis wasn’t even supposed to be Blink’s full-time drummer, but when the band’s original drummer left the group in 1998 and they needed someone to fill in, Travis stepped up to the plate.

By 1999, the temporary gig became permanent and Travis and the rest of Blink-182 released their now-iconic debut album, Enema of the State. The album was a complete smash, and to date, it’s sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. So, uh… yeah, that translates to a sh * t ton of 💸💸💸.

Travis has also released five other albums with Blink-182: Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), Blink-182 (2003), Neighborhoods (2011), California (2016), and Nine (2019).

He’s released a bunch of albums in collaboration with other artists

When Travis isn’t working with Blink-182, you can probs find him dropping something with his contemporaries. Travis’s three albums — Give the Drummer Some, Rawther, and Might Not Make It — feature his collaborative efforts with Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and Young Thug. The man is TALENTED.

He owns a record label, of course

Travis founded LaSalle Records, a division of Atlantic Records, in 2004. Although most of the original signees have moved to other labels, LaSalle still represents Travis and Transplants, the punk rock / rap rock supergroup he’s also a part of.

He casually founded his own music / tattoo festival ???

Because why the hell not, right?

He might make an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Like all the KarJenner’s boyfriends do at some point (well, with the exception of Kendall’s lucky men)! Per Entertainment Tonight, “Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian’s Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured, ”so expect him to get a teensy slice of that KUWTK check when he starts filming, if he hasn’t already.

Aaaaand he has his clothing line too

Travis started dabbling in fashion and founded his own line of clothing in 1999 called Famous Stars and Straps, which is inspired by punk rock and rap music. Kim Kardashian, Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, and Fergie have all been spotted in styles from the brand, so I’d say it isn’t doing too shabby.

Exactly what is Travis’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis is clocking in at a cool $ 50 million dollars, which is just $ 5 million more than Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth. Sounds to me like they are a match made in financial heaven! I’m already weeping at the enviable vacations they’ll no doubt take in the future. 😭

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

