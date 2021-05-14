Travis Barker loves Kourtney Kardashian so much, he got tattooed by her



Travis Barker loves Kourtney Kardashian so much that he got an “I Love You” tattoo on his arm.

Photo: Backgrid. / Grosby Group

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian they follow the idyll of love. Every day they make public more expressions of affection and not only the family of the older sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan he is happy but so are the followers of both. Sample of that Travis’s immense love for Kourtney was getting tattooed for her. “I love you,” was what the socialite wrote on her arm.

But this wouldn’t be the first time rocker’s skin is involved. In April, just when they made their relationship public, they posted a photo where Kourtney’s name was seen on the drummer’s back.

The couple reportedly began dating in January of this year. Since then, they have always been together. Her family is delighted, because Travis has already shared in intimate celebrations of the millionaires. It was also learned that the father of Kourtney’s children, Scott Disick, He would have approved of the relationship and that he gets along very well with the musician, as well as the three children he has with “Kourt”. This would imply a great advance in terms of his relationship with the Kardashian. Various sources have said that always It bothered him to see Kourtney flirt with other men, despite being several years apart.

As for Travis, it is known that he has three children as a result of his love with Shanna moakler, who recently called her offspring’s father’s relationship with Kourtney “weird.” According to her and as she told People magazine, the lovers were united by the movie “The Romance”, whose soundtrack was used at Travis’ wedding with Moakler. Amen, their daughter is named after the protagonist and “Now she does all these things with Kourtney.” Yet she also said that the truth is not paying much attention: “As long as she is good to her children, that’s all that really matters.”

On the other hand, there is a strong rumor that Kourtney kardashian Y Travis barker they would have already talked about legalizing their love and Everything seems to indicate that wedding bells will ring for the boyfriends. A few days ago, Page Six assured that the couple had already talked about this and that “Poosh” has rarely been seen so excited and in love someone’s.

