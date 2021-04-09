BOOM! Travis Barker got Kourtney’s name tattooed on the chest. The Blink -182 drummer was seen with the Kardashian’s name written above his left nipple.

Ok, let’s talk about banal and ridiculous things, okay? Por favor! No more sad news. According to People, Travis has made his love for Kourtney Kardashian permanent. HA! He got his name tattooed on top of his left nipple, try to see it in that photo because I won’t zoom … eww.

This Thursday, the Blink-182 was seen with his new tattoo, written on top of another one he already had because the man is full of tattoos, ok? Although this is the first tattoo dedicated to the 41-year-old Kardashian, some fans believe the tattoo was done last month in honor of his girlfriend. Awwww… he doesn’t know about urban legend.

People says that in a video posted to the drummer’s Instagram in March, he is seen displaying a tattoo, which seems inspired by True Romance, the words “You’re So Cool!” the title of the soundtrack song for the 1993 Tarantino film, by Hans Zimmer.

The handwriting in which the tattoo is written is identical to the handwriting seen on a note Barker shared on his Instagram Story at the time, showing a message written on a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel – a notable location from the film. Many fans think that’s Kourtney’s handwriting.

Travis Barker raved about his romance with Kourtney Kardashian last month on the Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that dating someone who has kids is great.

“I’m spending time with a woman who is a great mom, a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. Everything comes naturally – it’s like something from maturity. ”

So, Travis Barker got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest. Omg… Bets are open! LOL!

