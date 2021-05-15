Travis Barker Covers Shanna Moakler Tattoo: Pics

In case you hadn’t noticed, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are in love and sucking each other’s fingers. Like, in love to the point where she just tattooed “I love you” on his body, which was a truly !!!! moment.

But here’s the thing: During this same tattoo session, Travis got a giant skull inked on his hand, which, cool, whatever, love a skull. BUT! Pretty sure this skull is covering up one of Travis’ two tattoos dedicated to his ex, Shanna Moakler. Like, nothing’s been confirmed, but here’s the new tat …

And here’s a series of pics where you can pretty clearly see what was originally on his hand:

According to a body art site chronicling literally every single one of Travis’ tats, his original hand tattoos said “ST,” which was a reference to his relationship with Shanna (presumably that stands for Shanna & Travis, but whomst knows).

Shanna actually talked about Travis’ tattoos of her name shortly after he got Kourtney’s name inked above his nipple, telling TMZ, “He’s welcome to the club, got a couple more on there too.” lol k.

Oh, and as a reminder, Shanna also recently told People, “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes]…. The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird. “

