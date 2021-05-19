Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Hook Up Rumors Explained

Depending on how many celeb gossip accounts you follow on Instagram, you might have seen an alleged DM floating around from Shanna Moakler this weekend — in which she claimed to have ended her relationship with Travis Barker because he cheated on her with … Kim Kardashian ? This would obviously be huge news if it were true, but it is definitely, 100 percent false. At least according to sources!

In the DM, Shanna allegedly wrote “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with his sister… It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy! ”

But a source close to Kim tells Page Six that “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship” and that “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

Another source added that “It’s a shame that [Shanna] continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on. It’s extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness. “

Meanwhile, a source previously told the outlet that “Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]. They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them. There is nothing weird or any drama here. “

Guess that’s that on that!

You love all the deets on celeb news. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io