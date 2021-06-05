HA! Travis Barker and his sons filming the Hulu special with Kourtney. The Kardashians have a new show coming out on Hulu, which will have familiar faces.

Although not much is known about that project, Us Weekly reports that Travis Barker and his children will be part of the Kardashians special on Hulu.

Travis Barker, 45, has been dating Kourtney Kardashian since January and the couple have spent time with their children. The 42-year-old founder of The Poosh has three children with Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker, meanwhile, has two teenage children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, Landon de 17 years old and Alabama 15 years old. Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008 and starred in the MTV reality show Meet The Barkers.

Shanna’s ups and downs with her children are believed to be showcased in the special. OMG!

“They definitely have a damaged relationship and it’s because of the Kardashians” – said the source about the children’s relationship with their mother since they began to get involved in the Hulu series.

Shanna previously said that she believes Kourtney is hindering her relationship with her children.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada one day if not another” – Shanna told Us exclusively in May. “They go on luxurious trips. They are doing all of these things, which is fine. I think it’s okay for them to be nice to my children. I want that for my children. “

Moakler says that gifts do not bother him, the bad thing is that his relationship with them is changing because of that.

“I don’t think it’s okay when they put obstacles between them and their birth mother.”

These comments came after both teenagers took to their networks to criticize and say that their mother was not as great and was not in their lives like their father.

Kris Jenner recently gave a glimpse of what the new project will be with Hulu:

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, they will see us evolve as a family, the fans want us to be who we are from minute one, they have been emotionally engaged in our show as we are “- said Jenner, 65, during the presentation at the Disney Upfronts in May 2021. “The fans will love to see us continue the journey. Can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to see it. “

