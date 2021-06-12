‘TRAVIESITO’ ARCE vs ‘GENERAL’ CUÉLLAR, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU, MEXICO, TODAY, JUNE 12, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard and where to watch live the function of box, Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce vs David ‘El General’ Cuéllar, the billboard will take place in the Benito Juárez Auditorium, Los Mochis, Sinaloa, this Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In the main match of the evening, presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions, the WBC International super flyweight title will be in dispute; between local Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce and David ‘El General’ Cuéllar from Queretaro; in a duel with a deep aroma of pure chloroform between two undefeated fighters.

During his time in the Roman, the nephew of the five-time world champion Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce marked a tonnage of 52,000 kilograms; Identical record of 52,000 kilograms to that of the Queretaro boxer; in a battle with a reserved forecast that is sure to be explosive.

In the semifinal turn of the ballot, former Venezuelan world champion José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcátegui (77,500 kg.) Faces in power to power clash Jaime ‘Huizi’ Hernández (77,000 kg.) In a duel agreed to ten rounds in the super middleweight division.

BILLBOARD

Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce vs David ‘El General’ Cuéllar

José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcátegui vs Jaime ‘Huizi’ Hernández

Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo vs Óscar Nery Plata

Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez vs Alfredo ‘Pelón’ Díaz

Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez vs Irving ‘Cuatito’ Fierro

DATE:

June 12, 2021

SCHEDULE:

22:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾

21:00 🇨🇱🇧🇴🇻🇪🇵🇾

20:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨 📺

21:00 🇩🇴

20:00 🇲🇽🇵🇦

19:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM:

Benito Juárez Auditorium, Los Mochis, Sinaloa

TRANSMISSION LINKS

Show Player