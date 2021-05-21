Traveling with the Derbez divides fans with its second season

After a successful season on Amazon Prime Video, the series De Viaje Con Los Derbez – 71% returns with a second installment that will once again follow the family led by Eugenio Derbez (CODA – 100%, El Plot Mongol – 82%) and Alessandra Rosaldo (No refunds – 55%) now on their journey through the Northwest United States. Despite the fact that the first part of the program managed to conquer a good number of critics and fans, Twitter users have been completely divided for this second season.

In its first season, Traveling With The Derbez showed the patriarch of the family convincing each of the members to take a vacation all together for the first time in their lives. Despite the responsibilities of each one, they all agree to leave everything for a month in Morocco, which led them to embark on a crazy adventure that was applauded by many critics thanks to the humor and emotions that those involved in the program gave.

Now, traveling with the Derbez two will follow the popular family on a new adventure, but this time swapping airplanes and big cities for a campervan and a wild ride through the Northwest United States. Together they will learn to survive in nature, but, above all, to be together 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Unlike the first installment, in this new season Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez’s ex-partner – for obvious reasons – and Kailani, their daughter, are no longer present, as the actress decided to leave the girl out of the trip due to stress that could provoke you.

The second season of Traveling With The Derbez It was released this May 20 and from its first minutes on the Amazon Prime Video platform, Twitter users began to demonstrate with positive or negative comments for the program. On the one hand, there are those who cannot stand that such a reality show exists, because they argue that there is nothing interesting in following this family during a trip, it also seems in bad taste.

On the other hand, there are those who loved the second season thanks, for the most part, to José Eduardo Derbez since he no longer appears Mauricio Ochmann, who is not the family’s fan favorite. They also recognized that it is a very fun and exciting proposal. However, there is also a small part of the users who decided to give this second season a try and were disappointed that the actors had to follow a script in something that would have to feel a little more genuine.

Here are some of the most prominent reactions from Twitter users, who did not hold back when praising the second season of the show, or destroying it:

If we all unite in hiding and reporting irrelevant content to # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 we can polarize this junk content from social networks, what we least need at this time is junk how it is in our media – Julio Cesar Hernandez Favila (@favila_julio) May 21, 2021

I must confess that it makes me laugh a lot # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 these people are literally crazy hahahahahaha @PrimeVideoLat – Luis Carlos Ruiz  (@ Luis_K18) May 21, 2021

It is incredible !! # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 @ joseedu92 pic.twitter.com/rdKsfIe0Zx – José Eduardo Derbez Fans (@ amoadoro92) May 21, 2021

# DeViajeConLosDerbez2 pic.twitter.com/a9AOTkK7F2 – Fernando of the 7th Galaxy (@FEROCKANDRILL) May 21, 2021

Like season 1 @ joseedu92 takes season 2 is the most fun I love # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 – Deyi Chavez (@chavez_deyi) May 20, 2021

# DeViajeConLosDerbez2 ….? he better put out my eyes – El Flaco de Oro (@deoro_elflaco) May 21, 2021

I laughed and cried with the 4 chapters of # deviajeconlosderbez2 hahahaha ameee🥰🥰 – Guadalupe 🍒 (@LlamasRubDaphne) May 20, 2021

I’d rather see how the water boils in a large steamer until it is consumed than that blowjob # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 – El Ruiz (@ elRuiz44) May 20, 2021

@ joseedu92 took the season; with: his ex is Chema Venegas and Rosalia 🤣🤣🤣 # deviajeconlosderbez2 – Joel López (@ Pato_Lopez95) May 21, 2021

very boring and too acted # deviajeconlosderbez2 – Alegrita (@ gela3061) May 20, 2021

I’d rather a deadly hangover from Tonayan than see # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 – Granny Goodness (@MAURIFICUS) May 20, 2021

# DeViajeConLosDerbez2 the truth is super father, I really like that family #GustoCulposo – Sujeily (@SujiiPezZ) May 20, 2021

If I wanted to see # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 until I saw that they had to follow a script – Miriam Aguirre (@miriambipolar) May 20, 2021

I already saw # DeViajeConLosDerbez2 and I loved it. It is fun, interesting and thoughtful too.

I love how they opened their hearts and let their emotions out, showing their personalities and overcoming their fears and barriers, this father. – Elaine (@ brenda221B) May 21, 2021

