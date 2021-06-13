Traveling on a train without a destination; bring story to life with eccentric characters and fantastic landscapes

MEXICO CITY. A purple train conceived as a living being, which transforms with each chapter, which change colors, feel and shake, that at each door hides a surprise, that has no destination and never stops.

That is the protagonist of the new youth novel by the Mexican writer Rodrigo Morlesin (1972)Where is this train going? (Planet Junior), illustrated in black and white by the British Jonathan Farr (1973); both lovers of trains and odyssey.

History is a journey within a journey. Movement and uncertainty are the constant. I tried to make the train the representation of the cultural diversity of the world; but, at the same time, that nature had a special place, that it was powerful, “says the narrator in an interview.

The brothers Liza and Jim discover when they get on a train of infinite carriages full of eccentric characters and fantastic landscapes. During their adventure, they find ferocious wolves in the snow, a terrifying fortune teller, an aggressive jungle and the fury of thunder; but they are also amazed by clouds of butterflies, a forest of fireflies and an ice cream parlor with all the flavors of the world.

The author of Elvis is never wrong, his first children’s proposal, confesses that he wanted to give life “to a more conventional novel, with more description, more richness in the details; thus he arrived at this adventure plot, with trains, forests and wolves ”.

Point out that he explored another way of writing. “I am not a storyteller who plans what will be in each chapter or how many parts the story will be divided into. Rather, I let it lead me, because it is the way I enjoy writing ”.

The also editorial designer explains that he chose the train to be purple, because, “in ancient times it was the color of royalty; it was very difficult to get it out of the red cochineal, only the high command of Europe could wear garments of that hue. I liked the idea of ​​using color as an element that tells you things ”.

He adds that “something that I recognized from the beginning and wanted to embrace it is the fact that my daily life was filtered between the pages. My daily work at Unesco could not be absent from history; so I applied it to the things children discovered.

For example, the floor of a library represents the mosaics of mosques, the food in the Great Ballroom comes from far away countries. I tried to make cultural diversity present ”, he adds.

Morlesin thinks that Farr is the ideal illustrator for Where is this train going? “His dad had worked on the trains and he traveled by train all the time. So he recreated it in a masterful way ”.

Crows, lions, wolves, rails, flies, a jar with a hurricane inside, blurred and ghostly silhouettes and a lot of smoke, are Farr’s images that give a special atmosphere to this story where, in the end, love between the brothers triumphs.

And no matter how many doors and wagons that cross, the train’s final destination is a mystery that, with each sunset, gets lost in the night ”, he concludes.

* In the following link you will find the latest news