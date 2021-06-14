Traveling into space with Jeff Bezos will cost a tourist $ 28 million

06/14/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The race to see which of today’s companies launches the first passengers into space has only just begun. Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, or Blue originare some of the companies that are developing vehicles to make space transportation mainstream. The last mentioned, a company founded by Jeff Bezos himself, is finalizing preparations for its first manned space trip through the New Shepard, and apart from Bezos and his brother, a lucky passenger will be able to travel to space aboard this aircraft. The sum that this passenger has had to contribute has been $ 28 million.

This third seat of the New Shepard has been raffled through an auction. An auction which has participated about 7,600 people from 159 countries and starting at 2.8 million dollars. Finally, this seat has been offered for 28 million dollars, a lucky man who will travel with the Bezos brothers into space. If all goes according to plan, the New Shepard will take off from our plane. next july 20, on a journey that will rise 100km above the surface, surpassing the Kármán line. 10 minutes in space where passengers will experience 0 gravity.

The passenger must do training for two days to prepare for the trip. The $ 28 million from the auction will be donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future Foundation, which aims to “inspire future generations” to choose careers in science.