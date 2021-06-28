Traveling in times of pandemic: the interest in contracting insurance triggers the scam attempt

In the last month, inquiries related to travel insurance policies that cover possible incidents during the holiday period have skyrocketed. Something understandable considering that this is the second summer that there is a pandemic and many Spaniards do not want to give up vacations. But this interest is accompanied by a increase in misleading advertising, so it is advisable to read the fine print before taking out insurance.

The end of the state of alarm, the advance of vaccination and the relaxation of the measures that restricted movements, both within and outside the country, have caused an increase in the contracting of travel and vacation packages and, also, the interest of the users for including adequate insurance. In addition, some 15 countries and regions currently require a insurance certificate that explicitly includes, among other conditions, coverage of health care expenses due to coronavirus.

The interest in going on vacation protected against unforeseen events has shot up 45% in May, according to the General Council of the Associations of Insurance Mediators. They point out that travel insurance generally exclude incidents that may arise as a consequence of the pandemicHowever, this year many companies have reacted and incorporated specific coverage for claims caused by Covid-19 into their policies. Among them, travel cancellation expenses in Spain due to positive, PCR diagnostic tests, medical assistance, hospitalization and return transport, expenses for quarantine stays at destination or prolongation of stay at destination for border closure for the pandemic.

However, and precisely taking advantage of this greater interest, some companies are throwing misleading advertising and confusing information on this type of products, clearly misleading. Thus, the mediators remember that there is no specific Covid policy that solves any contingency of this disease outside our borders: “The policies that are being marketed are the traditional travel insurance to which they have been incorporated specific coverage“.

For this reason, they advise “not to get carried away by advertising claims if you are not totally sure of the exemptions that the policy carries in case of contracting or being in a Covid zone. In this case, automatic response systems or bank branches that are not experts in the matter are not reliable either. “In addition,” when traveling we must pay special attention to the multiple situations that can occur in times of pandemic, as well as the health coverage of the country we are going to“They affirm. And it is not the same to travel to the US, where health care is mainly private, than to travel to destinations to practice adventure sports, where, in addition, coverage such as search and rescue by accident or incidents with sports luggage.

COVERAGE AND PRICES

As they explain, travel insurance is inexpensive products that offer a very important plus of peace of mind. It is possible to hire them from 30 or 40 euros per insured, depending on the coverage that you want to include. Most companies that work in the insurance business offer a base or standard product, with minimal coverage. The traveler or insured, depending on the place of destination, the activity to be carried out or the duration of the trip can increase the coverage.

With the contracting of travel insurance, users pursue a double objective: on the one hand, to have good care in case of being in a distant or exotic destination and, on the other, to be able to carry out changes and cancellations without penalties. Here, the mediators recommend that, in the current situation, if travel insurance is to be contracted, it is verified that specific coverage for incidents related to Covid-19 has been included. Beyond the pandemic situation, other elements to assess are the cancellation guarantee, which includes unlimited repatriation or the coverage of civil liability.

Also the health care capitals, since public health is not extended in the same way In all countries and there are destinations where medical care can have a very high cost, you have to check that the amounts offered are reasonable for the country you are traveling to. Regarding exclusions, attention should be paid based on personal circumstances.

THE CAR AND THE MOTORHOME, LEADING

This year we will continue betting on national destinations. According to the data managed by the insurance and finance comparator Acierto, almost four out of every five travelers will stay in Spain and about 90% of Spaniards will choose the car to go on vacation, a comfortable alternative motivated by the fear of contagion and the choice of nearby destinations. Something that, added to the savings, has also led to the demand for motorhomes, both for purchase and rental, has skyrocketed since last year.

At this point, having good insurance will be key. “One of the most important coverages when undertaking a long journey or going on vacation is the roadside assistance. We must verify that it assists us from kilometer zero and on all types of roads. “” The latter is of vital importance, for example, if we have decided to do rural tourism and we are going to circulate through places of difficult access or similar, they indicate.