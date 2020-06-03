Flying was already tedious, now in a pandemic it is worse 4:00

(CNN Spanish) – Traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept the world under confinement orders, can seem like a big challenge. From the operation of airports, the space shared with other people to the conditions on the plane. Given this perspective, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched a series of global security protocols

“The recent protocols are designed to drive the return of safe travel,” the WTTC statement read. And the council’s executive president added: “The return of aviation is essential to help fuel the global economic recovery.”

According to the WTTC, the protocols were based on medical evidence and followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These are the main measures.

General:

Reduce passenger touchpoints with online pre-flight registration, use of self-service equipment at kiosks, and baggage drop-off.

Provide personal protective equipment to all workers.

Limit the physical interaction and accumulation of people in certain areas (such as immigration, flight and hotel registration, boarding areas).

Airports:

If inlet and outlet temperature controls are implemented, they should be done in a non-intrusive way with full body infrared scanners, for example.

Improved cleaning in areas such as self-service points, counters, security controls, bathrooms and common areas.

New signage and announcements to limit interaction and crowding.

Possible redesign of immigration rooms to speed up procedures.

Airlines:

Provide approved hand sanitizers in busy areas.

Revised guidelines for cleaning crews in all areas of the aircraft.

Consider the possibility of boarding from the back of the plane to the front and from the window to the hall.

Limit the movement of people within the flight.

Convention, meeting or event centers

Implement physical distance for seating and aisle distribution, using government guidelines if available.

Reduce site capacity limits for participants.

Identify different risk areas on site.

Create off-site isolation units, to the extent possible, for those showing symptoms of covid-19.

