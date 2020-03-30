A few days after the release of the last Star Wars, Google Maps has updated its tool which allows everyone to travel in space.

Thanks to Google Maps, Internet users could already make leaps from Earth to Pluto via Titan, the largest satellite of Saturn. But now, the brave adventurers will also have the impression of traveling aboard a spaceship. The new animations added by the web giant indeed take over the codes of hyperpropulsion trips visible in science fiction films.

If you click on different planets, you will enter a sort of vortex which will lead you to your destination in record time. A graphic that looks like it can be mistaken for the interplanetary movements of Star Wars but also those of the Stargate series.

As the Huffington Post explains, it was a Reddit user who made this fun discovery.

To test this new view, follow these few steps:

1. Go to Google Maps

2. Switch to “satellite” mode by clicking on the icon at the bottom left of your screen

3. Zoom out as far as possible until you see planet Earth. If that does not work, click on the “globe view” at the bottom right after having completely zoomed out.

4. Click on the places you want to visit using the menu on the left