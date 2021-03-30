Traveling faster than the speed of light is possible

Distortion boost

Now, the new study carried out by physicist Erik Lentz and collected by the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity suggests that we may have a viable solution to the dilemma. The work, developed by scientists from the University of Göttingen (Germany) has found the solution to this problem by building a new class of hyperfast “solitons” using sources with positive energies that would allow travel at any speed and therefore achieve superluminal speeds. Solitons represent a type of wave that maintain their shape and energy while moving at a constant speed and, according to Lentz’s theoretical calculations, these hyperfast solitons can exist within general relativity and are obtained purely from positive energy densities, for what we would not have to consider exotic sources of negative energy density with which we still do not have it completely clear. No “exotic” negative energy densities would be needed.

With enough energy we could make these ‘warp bubbles’ capable of superluminal motion and, theoretically, allowing an object to pass through space-time while protected from extreme tidal forces.

“The energy required for this impulse that travels at the speed of light and encompasses a spacecraft with a radius of 100 meters is of the order of hundreds of times the mass of the planet Jupiter,” explains Lentz. “The energy savings would have to be drastic, about 30 orders of magnitude to be within the range of modern nuclear fission reactors.”

If we can generate enough energy, the equations used in this research would allow, for example, Proxima Centauri, our closest star, to travel through space, and return to Earth in years rather than decades or millennia.

“The next step is to figure out how to reduce the astronomical amount of energy required within the range of current technologies, such as a large modern nuclear fission power plant. Then we can talk about the construction of the first prototypes“Lentz concludes.

It is not a trivial matter, because for the impulse to travel at the speed of light for a spacecraft of, say, 100 meters in radius, it would need a few hundred times the mass of Jupiter. So for the moment, the curvature drivers will remain in the theoretical realm, but this study offers us a new perspective on how we might achieve this.