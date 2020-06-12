As restrictions imposed by the pandemic relax, airlines are slowly taking their course. Some have increased their itineraries from July, but flying today is not the same as before.

The security lines at many airports in the

nation are much shorter, the terminals have dispensers

hand sanitizers and passengers must wear masks unless they are children

small or have health conditions that do not allow them to be used, but what

What about social distancing?

A viewer from Telemundo 51 contacted us saying that her last trip was not what she expected.

“Being in the waiting room to board the flight from Dallas to Miami, existential anguish began to enter my husband and me due to the number of people who were seen in the waiting room,” said the woman who asked to hide her identity because he traveled for work reasons.

The woman says she took videos to show how many people were on that American Airlines flight on May 16. He says that the flight was “very full” and that a woman without a mask was sitting next to her.

“American, like other American airlines, requires customers to cover their faces while on board, and this requirement is enforced at the gate,” the airline said in a statement.

Regarding the social distancing on board that flight, American told us “44 of the 172 seats were empty” and assured that the airline is blocking “50 percent of the middle seats … That plane has 52 intermediate seats, so 85% of the intermediate seats on that flight were empty, ”a spokesperson told us.

In addition, in a video distributed to the press, American Airlines says they are increasing their cleaning practices.

Something else has changed: Some airlines, such as Southwest, are suspending their soda and food service on flights of less than 250 miles, and Jet Blue is limiting their food service and replacing their glasses with disposables.

When an NBC journalist recently traveled from Baltimore / Washington to Orlando on Delta, he noticed that they were boarding in small groups, but in the waiting room many did not respect social distancing. As they got off the plane, some were rushing to leave first, and at the terminal, others took off their masks.

Delta is the first national airline to implement a self-assessment of its passengers before boarding, asking if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms, or have been around someone who was diagnosed.

For their part, in the August primaries, Miami-Dade residents will decide whether they want all passengers arriving at Miami International Airport to undergo a COVID-19 test.