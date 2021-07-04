Traveling by car this summer: what precautions should be taken against Covid

Summer is here, a time of heat, beach, paella and travel. The car will be the means of transport chosen by 70% of the Spaniards who are going to make a getaway, but the Covid-19 it continues to be one of the biggest concerns when it comes to organizing ourselves.

To date, vaccination is well advanced. There are almost 18 million people with the full guideline and, therefore, immunized against the coronavirus. Despite this, the youngest have not yet been inoculated.

That is why when planning a getaway with our group of friends or publishing a trip in car sharing applications, all this with people outside our nucleus of coexistence, it is necessary to take into account a series of guidelines to follow so that the displacement is carried out safely.

USE OF MASKS AT ALL TIMES

The first thing, which seems obvious but must be remembered, is the use of the masks when inside the vehicle. This element of protection, which no longer required outdoors when the safety distance is respected, it is essential in small rooms such as the car.

Also, as recommended the use of FFP2 In public transport, it is also advisable to use it if we are going to make a long trip in a car. The higher the level of filtration, the less likely to catch and spread.

VENTILATION

Another point to keep in mind is passenger compartment ventilation. It is true that with 40 degrees in the shade and having to cross Castilla-La Mancha to reach the Mediterranean beaches, it is difficult to do without air conditioning, but air circulation prevents the virus from staying inside of the car and that we can breathe it. Therefore, it is best to avoid the central hours of the day.

We must also take into account when making calculations of how much the journey will cost us that if you go on the highway with the windows down, fuel consumption will increase. Also, this summer the price of gasoline is going to mark highs since 2014.

DISTRIBUTION OF PEOPLE IN THE CAR

Despite the higher cost, the ideal would be not to complete the number of travelers in the car. The optimum is that in a five-seater car only four people travel distributed so that they are as far apart as possible, that is, two in front and two behind, leaving the seat in the center free.

If three people travel, it is recommended that the driver go alone in the first row and the rest in the last row, also leaving the gap in the center free.

The combinations change depending on the capacity of each car, but the goal will always be to maintain as much distance as possible between non-cohabitants.

DISINFECTIONS

Lastly, disinfection before and after the trip will be essential. For this, there is numerous products In the supermarket they throw alcohol spray and they are very useful not to waste a lot of time on it.

In addition, it is recommended that the driver carry a small boat of hygiene gel for passengers who are going to travel, as they are likely to forget.

After all these tips, it only remains to choose the destination that best suits our criteria and enjoy the holidays.