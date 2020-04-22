When Google Street View takes us on a journey, it’s often in grand and distant places: the slopes of Everest or the ocean floor. But Street View also allows you to discover unusual places. Latest: the Miniatur-Wunderland, an attraction located in Hamburg.

This attraction is the largest electric train network in the world. Opened in 2000, it now has nine sections, each representing a different place. There are of course the city of Hamburg, but also the snowy landscapes of Scandinavia or the boulevards of Las Vegas. These places, where more than 200,000 figurines live, are connected to each other by 13,000 kilometers of rails on which more than 900 mini-trains circulate.

Google

–

To allow internet users to discover the hidden treasures of this 1/87 scale universe, Google obviously could not send its hikers or cars there. The Mountain View company therefore found a partner to build a mini Google car and to install cameras, most likely Kodak SP360s, on the model trains.

The tour starts in the small, fictional town of Knuffingen, located between the Austrian Alps and the Harz massif in Germany. There is its traditional market place but also its fire brigade and its airport.

With a step, or more exactly with a click, you find yourself in Germany, then in other countries where you can discover many real places, reproduced with great precision such as the Neuschwanstein Castle located in Bavaria or Mount Rushmore in the United States.

Attentive visitors will also be able to discover scenes from everyday life: a bicycle race, a music festival and its tent camp, skiers hitting the slopes of the Austrian Alps or inhabitants of Hamburg participating in a parade in Hamburg.

The attraction, which has already required more than 800,000 hours of work, celebrated its 15th anniversary last year and plans to open new sections located in France, England and more generally in Africa. End of works in 2019!