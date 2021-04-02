travel throughout the country, exempt from quarantines …

The US health authorities they have just updated the measures against the pandemic, especially those aimed at people who have already received the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

These people can from this Friday travel without restrictions throughout the country, according to the website of the Center for Disease Control (CDC, for its acronym in English).

They are also exempted from get any coronavirus test before or after traveling, unless the destination location requires it.

Likewise, these vaccinated are exempted from doing any type of quarantine.

The CDC cautions that these people, however, should follow observed anti-Covid hygiene measures, such as the use of the mask, hand washing and care of social distance.

Vaccines in the US

America is applying three vaccines: Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, which are two doses, and Janssen, single dose, which will arrive in the EU in mid-April.

So far, the country has administered 153.6 million doses. and 56 million citizens have already received the necessary doses of the vaccine, two for Pfizer and Moderna, and one for Janssen.

Although the latter is still a minority: only 3.4 million doses, compared to 78.7 million for Pfizer-BioNTech and 71.3 million for Moderna