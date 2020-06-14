© (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

FILE – This file photo from May 22, 2020 shows the White House with the flag at half-staff. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

The White House is exploring a theory that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than measures that states have taken to resume economic activities.

The idea was discussed to some extent on Thursday during a meeting of the government coronavirus task force in the White House Crisis Room, which focused on identifying commonalities among the new outbreaks, according to two government officials familiar with the talks.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has been reported in nearly half of the country’s states today, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. That includes Arizona, where hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst, and Texas, which has the largest number of hospitalized patients in its history.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dispatched teams to Arizona and other areas where there are infections to try to track the outbreaks and contain them, according to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly describe the internal deliberations. Neither CDC nor the White House officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

In addition to Arizona, other states that are registering recent increases in infections include California, Texas, and North Carolina, especially in Hispanic communities. As a result, the task force reviewed whether those spikes could be linked to legal travel between the United States and Mexico, which is experiencing a severe coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico has reported more than 133,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and almost 16,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a figure considerably lower than that of the United States, where there are more than 2 million infections and more than 113,000 deaths.

The United States and Mexico signed an agreement in March to restrict non-essential travel on the border between the two nations in order to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, although Washington allows the entry of US citizens and many other people, including those who traffic commercial and agricultural workers.

In any case, the cross-border transfer continues to be greatly diminished, and the United States Department of State maintains its recommendation to citizens to avoid any international travel due to the pandemic.

Trump has long tried to use Mexico as a scapegoat, describing the country as a source of crime and disease in the United States. In addition, it has used the health crisis to push some of its toughest immigration proposals, such as blocking asylum cases at the border and limiting the issuance of green cards to those living outside the country.

In addition to his theory on Mexico, members of the White House working group also discuss other possible causes of the recent increase in numbers, noting that circumstances likely differ by location. Delays in test reports and the fact that some infected people undergo multiple tests in order to obtain authorization to return to work are other theories being explored, but that would not be reflected in the increase in hospitalizations. that have been registered in some states.