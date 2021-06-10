Travel back in time with this curious app that emulates iOS 4 on your current iPhone

Right now, most iPhone owners are looking forward to the arrival of iOS 15, the new version of Apple’s operating system that will be available to everyone next fall. Nevertheless, One developer seems to be heading in the opposite direction after bringing iOS 4 back to life through an application that promises a true trip to the past.

An 18-year-old developer known as Zane just introduced the OldOS app through TestFligh. It is an iOS app developed in SwiftUI that can run on modern Apple phones and recreates the old iOS 4 in great detail.

Zane explains on his blog that the project was born on a cold January morning in the middle of confinement by the coronavirus. On his desk he had an iPhone 4, still with iOS 4, which he used to play games every so often and he thought he could do without the device if he managed to create his own version of the operating system.

The developer tells that the OldOS application It has been designed to be as perfect as possibleand. Certainly, the images reveal the effort of the developer to achieve an interface almost identical to the original and smooth animations.

A trip back in time to iOS 4

Also, OldOS is quite functional. For example, some built-in apps work like iOS 4. Photos allows you to view the camera roll while Notes shows the notes you have taken, but with the classic yellow design from 10 years ago.

This is possible because the application requests permissions to access both the camera roll and the saved notes in the current version of iOS to transport it on this amazing journey back in time with OldOS to iOS 4. However, apps like Messages and YouTube don’t have the same fate..

Some features like creating new folders and organizing the icons on the home screen don’t work either, but Zane will continue to work on the project. In fact, he has posted all the source code on GitHub in case anyone is interested in compiling it to Xcode.

OldOS is available in beta through Apple’s TestFlight service. That is, it cannot be downloaded from the iPhone application store and that probably will not happen since, due to its characteristics, Apple may not approve it.

iOS 4 was Apple’s fourth mobile operating system and the first version released under the name “iOS”, leaving behind the old “iPhone OS” nomenclature. Its announcement occurred on June 7, 2010 at that year’s developer conference and was released on June 21, 2010.

