Travel abroad? Beware of superbugs, study says

Notice for tourists planning start traveling again this summer: when going abroad, they may bring “superbugs” that have become resistant to drugs, a study published this week in the scientific journal Genome Medicine showed.

American and Dutch researchers have studied the effects of international travel on the bacteria in our stomach, analyzing the feces of 190 Dutch travelers before and after visiting sites in Africa or Asia.

Upon their return, the tests showed a “significant number” of bacterial genes resistant to antimicrobial drugs, rendering the use of commonly used antibiotics ineffective.

The researchers also observed that a third of the participants who traveled to Southeast Asia had a gene resistant to a “last resort” antibiotic, used for example to treat infections such as pneumonia or meningitis.

These results clearly show that international travel carries the risk of spreading antimicrobial resistance around the world, “said Alaric D’Souza, co-author of this work.

The genes for these “superbugs” generally develop naturally over millennia when exposed to antibiotics produced by other bacteria in their environment.

But increased use of antibiotics on the part of human beings has accelerated this process.

The study warns that this trend threatens 70 years of progress in infectious disease treatments. According to the researchers, resistant genes vary according to the places visited.

They were particularly concerned about travelers returning from Southeast Asia with the gene mcr-1, resistant to colistin, a “last resort” antibiotic used when others no longer work.

It is vital that we address antimicrobial resistance in low-income countries, with high rates of resistance and low public health budgets, “said Alaric D’Souza.

This international approach will not only help the countries in question, but may also benefit others by reducing the international spread of resistant genes, “he concluded.

