travel 710 km without stopping and in nine hours

The autonomy of electric cars is still one of the main points of debate when considering their purchase, but news like this makes it clear that little by little these cars continue to outperform themselves. The Dutch manufacturer Lightyear has achieved a record with one of its cars traveling 710 km without having to stop to recharge.

Efficiency, moderate speed and solar support, the keys to the feat

It is the Lightyear One, a car with a solar roof that helps extend the autonomy of its 60 kWh battery. Of course: the journey it was done at 85 km / h and it lasted nine hours with an average consumption of 83 Wh / km. No acceleration, and everything has been done on a test track with just one person on board. It remains to be seen how the results would change on a normal road.

But even with these factors, Lightyear states on its website that the rest of the electric cars on the market “would consume 50% more energy” traveling the same distance at the same speed. It is, they continue, the first time that a car has managed to travel this distance with a 60 kWh engine. To compare, in The Next Web they provide the consumption data of the Tesla Model 3: an average of “only” 455 km with a more powerful battery of 70 kWh. Solar panels on the roof provide an additional 12 km for every hour of charging, something that could be quite advantageous in mostly sunny countries like Spain.

The Lightyear One will go on sale during the first half of 2022 and will cost around 150,000 euros. Having this autonomy is still prohibitive for many, although there are already promises of cheaper electric cars on the horizon.