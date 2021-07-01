Travaglia and Fucsovics will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The Italian player Stefano travaglia, number 285 of the ATP and the Hungarian Marton fucsovics, number 456 of the ATP won in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-one minutes by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2 Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili, number 356 of the ATP and Moldovan Radu Albot, number 141 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their rivals’ serve on one occasion, while the winners did it 4 times. In addition, Travaglia and Fucsovics achieved 62% in the first service, 3 double faults and made 74% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 69%, they committed 3 double faults and achieved 55 % of service points.

Travaglia and Fucsovics will meet in the round of 32 of the competition with the winners of the match between Gianluca Mager Y Laslo djere against Rajeev ram Y Joe salisbury.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.