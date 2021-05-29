“Trash that smells like AIDS”

Maneskin’s participation in Eurovision 2021 has been full of controversies, mainly centered on the accusations that Damiano David, the singer, received for having used drugs.

This matter was firmly settled by the EBU with the performance of a drug test that was carried out and the subsequent negative result.

Now, the Belarusian television, CTV, which has criticized the group with homophobic comments.

Members of the group have been referred to as “perverted homosexuals.” “It is a bestiary of perverts, degenerate homosexuals, rubbish that smells like aids“said Grigoriy Azarenok, host of La Settimana.

“The modern world of democracy and progress is moving successfully toward total insanity and perversion, with individuals in thong towards the destruction of everything human, from man, “he declared.” We must separate ourselves from this progress from the Iron Curtain. “

“We prefer the dictatorship. The whole world will sink into the abyss and Belarus will be an island of freedom, “he concluded.

The song that Belarus submitted for participation in the contest was rejected by the organization for its political content.