Transversality in environmental policies, a breath of air for respiratory health

Consolidating a European Health Union is the main axis that can unleash a domino of actions that mitigate the effects of environmental pollution on respiratory health. Uniting the efforts of health professionals, European and national politicians, with the help of the pharmaceutical industry and the vision of patients, can build the necessary pillars to reduce the costs associated with pollution and environmental damage, as well as their impact on health.

Currently, the costs associated with environmental pollution in Europe represent an estimated cost of between 330 billion and 940 billion euros per year. This has been indicated Dolors Montserrat, spokesperson for the Popular Group in the European Parliament during the fifth GreenTalks virtual meeting. The conference, focused on ‘Climate change and respiratory diseases’, has been organized by Muy Interesante and Gaceta Médica, with the support of GSK and Fundamed, a space where experts from multiple fields have highlighted the importance of consolidating a european global health that conforms a framework of joint action to build a social conscience that acts by “conviction”.

In this sense, Montserrat highlighted the value of the measures adopted by the EU, such as the consolidation of the HERA project, a new agency that aims to anticipate new health emergencies, or the consolidation of the European Green Pact, a strategy that supports transversal policies to connect the effects of biodiversity loss or pollution, among others, with health and food security.

“Human beings, animals and the environment must form a tri-dimension in the transversality of all policies,” he stressed during the meeting. Therefore, one of the fundamental tools to advance on this path is digital transformation, an instrument that will help early detection of pathologies through a common data network.

However, from a national perspective, training stands as one of the main needs to face future challenges related to respiratory health. Francisco Álvarez, pulmonologist at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville, insists on the training of professionals to contribute to the sustainability of the National Health System. In this sense, it highlights the importance of expanding knowledge in medical scenarios associated with smoking or environmental pollution, as they are “two of the most frequent causes of mortality, along with arterial hypertension.” Providing pulmonologists with tools and training courses to improve disease control, patient follow-up and the “proper treatment” of drugs is essential for Álvarez, who insists on the possibility of investing in powder inhalers dry, whose environmental effects are less than traditional metered dose inhalers (MDIs).