Acapulco (Mexico), May 29 . .- Public transportation remains this Friday as one of the major points of contagion for COVID-19 in the Mexican port of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, one of the highest hospital occupations in full pandemic.

“They gave me the news that there are colleagues with COVID-19, that had to happen because Acapulco is overwhelmed, it must be said very clearly. Unfortunately we do not know how many drivers are riding like this, ”said the president of the Guerrero State Transport Agency (AGTREG), Omar Reyes Campos.

And is that public transport operators have a high rate of infections and despite this they continue to work despite the fact that this port in the Mexican Pacific is the main red focus of the coronavirus in the state.

Guerrero currently registers 1,645 confirmed cases and 241 deaths from COVID-19; of which Acapulco has 991 confirmed cases with 77 deaths.

“We know that there is going to be a lot of misunderstanding because they are going to say that we are irresponsible but also that they put themselves in our shoes, of how we are going to make them eat, but I call for society to understand us a little,” Reyes Campos explained.

Despite the fact that the news was released, users of public transport assure that they only have to take the appropriate measures to avoid getting it, since it is the only way to get to work.

“It is practically a bit worrisome if they are working like this, now I have to wear gloves and face masks and it is one more expense for us, because we are afraid that we can catch it. Nowhere are we safe, ”Wendy explained.

The carrier indicated that if necessary, the corresponding units of his union will be suspended. “We have a list of 1800 colleagues and we do not want any colleague to continue spreading this situation.”

The measures that the municipal government granted were not adequate to avoid contagion in Acapulco.

“They got out of control because they did not want to stop some situations and that is unfortunate. I think that the situation is going to overflow. The unit was cleaned once a day, when a taxi turns 8 times a day,” he said.

In Acapulco, around 40% of carriers are out of work, according to the Guerrero Transportation Agency.

“The comrades who live a day who earn 50, 100 pesos (between 2.2 and 4.5 dollars) have to work, they have no other choice. The government has let the comrades die, it is easier for them to make graves than to help them, ”he accused.

The governor of the state of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo Flores, reiterated to the population that “Guerrero does not return to normal”, so the confinement lasts until June 15 and will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

So far, Mexico registers 81,400 positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with 9,044 deaths.

.