The secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Alexandre Baldy, informed this Monday, 27, on Twitter that the use of masks in public transport in the State of São Paulo will be mandatory. The measure still has no date to take effect. Before, he promised to distribute the prevention item for seven days on trains, subways and buses.

“We are looking for the viability to deliver masks to all passengers on the Public Transport system of the SP Government, for 7 days, and after this period, access will only be allowed by people wearing masks. Those who can already, wear masks”, wrote.

The Secretariat’s press office said it still does not have the number of masks to be distributed. The action is an attempt to make the population aware of the importance of preventing the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We are looking for more efficient ways and procedures for cleaning trains, in the subway and CPTM. As well as charging cleaning for EMTU buses. As well as replacing hygiene materials in the bathrooms of the operations and constant cleaning. Those who can help us inspect, “said Baldy.

Before the pandemic, around 10 million people circulated daily by subway, trains and buses in the state of São Paulo. There was a 70% to 80% drop in these means of transport because of the new coronavirus, estimates the Secretariat of Public Transport.

This Monday, the State of São Paulo recorded 1,825 deaths from covid-19, 125 more than Sunday. There was also confirmation of 21,696 people infected with the new coronavirus. According to the government, the disease spreads to the interior, coast and Greater São Paulo, which already account for 1 in every three deaths and cases. These sites account for 653 deaths (35.7% of the total) and 7,707 people diagnosed (35.5%).

