This is not the beginning of the end but the end of the beginning in Italy. The President of the Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte returned in more detail this Sunday to the “phase 2” of confinement, a new key step in the resumption of activity in Italy which is still affected by the new coronavirus. A second phase which takes the form of a calendar.

First date: May 4. From next week – and for an initial period of two weeks – the manufacturing industries will be able to resume their activities, as will the yards, most of which have been abandoned for more than a month.

Shops offering take-out food will be authorized to reopen on May 4, but no consumption on site will be possible, Italians will have to eat their food at home.

Inter-regional travel prohibited except emergency

Italian parks will also be able to reopen but it will be prohibited to gather there. In the same way, any gathering in public or private places remains prohibited and the communes can reserve the right to close the access to certain public places.

Concerning the funeral, these will now be possible for families, limited to a maximum of fifteen people and subject to compliance with social distancing measures.

Regarding travel, it will be possible for Italians to make intra-family visits between very close relatives but under certain protection rules, in particular the wearing of a mask. Family reunions are not yet authorized.

If Italians will be able to circulate within their region, inter-regional travel remains prohibited except for reasons of emergency health or work. It will nevertheless be offered to people who are stranded during confinement to return home.

No date for reopening of bars and restaurants

Regarding individual sporting activities, these can resume under two meters distance between each person. Minors must be accompanied by a parent during these activities. Resumption of training for professional athletes will also be possible, but no date for resumption of the football championship has yet been announced.

From May 18, retail businesses will be able to reopen, as well as trade shows, museums and other cultural places.

June 1 will mark a new stage in deconfinement and a relief for many Italians since the hairdressing salons and beauty centers will be open again. No date is confirmed at this stage for bars and restaurants, which have been closed since the start of containment.

Mask in transport and back to school for September

The President of the Council of Ministers also announced several health measures accompanying this relaxation of containment. On the one hand, the compulsory wearing of masks in confined spaces and public transport and respect for social distancing thanks to markers placed on the ground.

Earlier this Sunday, the Italian head of government promised to reopen schools in September only so as not to “jeopardize the health of children”, in an interview published by the left-wing daily La Repubblica.

“All the scenarios prepared by a committee of experts foresee high risks of contagion in case of reopening (before September) of the schools”, he explained while the Italian schools have been closed since the beginning of March.