Transparent stockings! Noelia wears them like a flirtatious goddess | Instagram

Enjoying an afternoon in a park Noelia, the Puerto Rican singer and businesswoman enjoyed the children’s games, a slide is specific while wearing a pair of transparent stockings that let their charms show completely.

This publication was made by means of a video that he shared on his official Instagram, a day ago he decided to delight his followers in a different way, they seem to always be aware of what he shares on his account and other social networks such as Celebriffy.

Noelia He always tends to share the most entertaining content, especially because thanks to his constant publications he shows us a bit of his daily life and the many activities he does, he always finds a way to pamper his fans.

This time was no exception, the interpreter of “Give me a reason“She took on the task of showing off her shapely legs and exquisite hips wearing tight transparent leggings, although of course this was noticeable only if you paid attention, because it had a pattern that consisted of various shapes and colorful letters.

For this post he did not mention his line of Noelicious as on some occasions he tends to do so, so the most likely thing is that this interesting piece of clothing is not of his own brand, the black blouse that he is wearing is long sleeved and buttons that are also transparent, but he has a body underneath which is what we also see in her stockings.

Have fun as you want as long as it’s healthy, “wrote Noelia.

The funny thing about his video is that he appears climbing a children’s slide, in doing so we can see his later charms in all their splendor, once he slides and falls he sends a kiss to his followers in a very flirtatious way.

The video of the beautiful pop music celebrity has more than 167 thousand views, several of the comments we found refer to her beauty and how beautiful she looks while having fun very jovial, these are a total of 378 comments to date today.

Beautiful doll “,” What fun greetings, beautiful “,” My life, my love, my heaven Noelia “, wrote some of his fans.

In his description he refers to the fact that we can have fun with everything we do and that it is valid, of course as long as it is something healthy, we could also add that it does not affect or harm third parties.