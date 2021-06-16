Transparent robe by Aleida Núñez shows what’s underneath | Instagram

While the beautiful actressMexican model and businesswoman Aleida Núñez delighted her followers with this flirty photo on transparencies, she in turn looked very inspired and focused on sharing a beautiful message.

Steadily the pretty celebrity with striking tanned skin and exquisite figure He has been giving us content on his social networks, not only promoting his projects but also showing off his figure and the result of the gym.

This time it was thanks to Instagram where we could see part of her back charms and shapely legs, because this publication was made in that application just 20 hours ago.

Remembering this place … Change your fears for Faith “, wrote Aleida Núñez.

A few weeks or months ago perhaps, the actress who played Gardenia in “Tomorrow is Forever” had the fortune to travel to Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico and enjoying the beautiful beaches of this peninsula, since that time he has been giving us interesting content and above all very flirtatious since we have seen his figure with various swimsuits as he was again this time.

Also read: Héctor Parra arrested He abused his daughter Alexa Parra Hoffman!

As for other social media personalities, for Aleida Nunez It is quite easy to instantly impress your followers, thanks to her beautiful figure it is not complicated at all because you can enjoy seeing her from any angle.

This time he was wearing a tiny swimsuit Of two pieces, one of them by the way was lost among its charms, although to tell the truth you could only see it by paying close attention to its figure because on top of its swimsuit, it was wearing a kind of long robe or kimono rather, this it was black but transparent.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Núñez was posing on his back with his view towards the beautiful sunset that reflected the waves of the sea and was hidden between the horizon, surely he had one of the most spectacular views he has ever seen thanks to the combination of the blue, yellow and orange colors of this beautiful snapshot.

It may interest you: It’s fire, Maribel Guardia modeling a cute orange outfit

His photo has more than 11 thousand Likes and 81 comments, which although this time he did not fully show off his figure, it surely left a good taste in his mouth with his reflection and the landscape in general.

How cute and beautiful “,” The most sublime image of the day “,” Always beautiful, beautiful kisses “, wrote some fans.

Read also: Laura Bozo attacks Frida Sofía: “A mother does not touch herself”

The businesswoman and model continuously shares content, it takes approximately two to three days to publish new images to her Instagram account, where she has more than 3.4 million followers, who come together to give her a like and write a nice detail. in your comment box.

Although we see some of his projects and activities on his social networks, we are sure that he participates in others more of which he does not do so much publicity, like other stars of the show, he is one of the ambassadors of an association that supports women who have been abused.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Among the personalities that support this cause in addition to Aleida Núñez, who is the main ambassador, we find Latin Lover, Maribel Guardia, Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley, Luz Elena González and Flor Rubio to name a few.

The businesswoman shared that she herself had gone through something similar and that now she herself supports all those women who are going through these types of situations, without a doubt this type of stories will always surprise and move us, what better than a recognized personality is who support these types of movements.