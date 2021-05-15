Transparent exterior elevator in a skyscraper: the latest tourist novelty announced in New York



Ascent, transparent elevator in NYC.

Photo: SL Green / Courtesy

Next to Grand Central Station, at the corner of 42st and Madison Av, the new One Vanderbilt skyscraper will offer since October to the intrepid a new way of climb New York challenging fear and vertigo: an all-glass elevator on the outside of the tower.

The transparent riser, called Ascent, will lift passengers up to 1,210 feet (368 meters) looking at the metropolis, from where they can contemplate it at ease.

The trip, along with other interactive features in the $ 3.3 billion, 77-story, 1.7 million-square-foot office tower, “It will redefine the way people experience the intersection between nature and the built environment,” according to a statement from the real estate corporation SL Green.

Besides, for those who prefer an experience that does not move but also defies gravity, the skyscraper tallest downtown Midtown to date will offer them Levitation, which consists of a terrace with “totally transparent glass sky boxes” that jut out from the building and give visitors the experience of hanging 1,063 feet above Manhattan, the New York Post detailed.

Those looking for a more moderate view can retreat to the roofless terrace bar or to the “World’s highest outdoor urban alpine meadow.” All of these lush attractions are scheduled to open to the public on October 21, but From now on you can reserve without payment, to have priority, through SummitOV.com.



Summit One Vanderbilt -as the attractions on the roof have been defined- will previously inaugurate an interactive artistic experience designed by Kenzo Digital, plus culinary offerings from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. The celebrity chef Daniel Boulud will also open a restaurant 11,000-square-foot Le Pavillon, on the second floor of the skyscraper.

“We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best zoomed views in all of New York City ”, Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, promised in a statement. “It is a special and exciting place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit again and again.”

“This interactive experience will awaken your senses, will transform your perception of New York and will reinvent your relationship with nature. It will be the definitive example of democratization of art, a revealing experience regardless of age, origin or way of life, “said artist Kenzo Digital about his contribution.

The new building partially opened to tenants in a grand opening ceremony in the midst of a pandemic last September, which was seen as a big bet on the recovery of the city, while most of the offices continue to move to homes.

Now the additional attributes of the building have a new dimension, since the local government needs the return of tourists to reactivate the badly damaged economy.

Across town, in Midtown West, Husdon Yards offers “Edge”, at the moment the highest balcony terrace in the Western Hemisphere. That experience starts from the direct ride in a closed elevator that rises to 1,131 feet (326 meters). The summit offers unparalleled 360-degree views of New York and Jersey, including the ability to walk and even lie down “on” Manhattan, in an area with a transparent floor that challenges the phobias of emptiness and height.

Terraces at Summit One Vanderbilt / SL Greeen