The National Institute of Transparency already coordinates the work to create the Covid-19 Useful Public Knowledge Proactive Transparency microsite.

Members of the National Transparency System (SNT) held a meeting in order to coordinate actions to guarantee society access to information and protection of personal data during the coronavirus health emergency.

At the virtual working meeting, where Transparency Commissioners were in the country, it was agreed to publish a document with recommendations regarding transparency, access to information and protection of personal data for guarantor agencies and obligated subjects.

Among the central measures of the recommendations is the orientation and advice to society, the exhortation to the obligated subjects to attend the requests for information about the Covid-19 and the follow-up of public resources destined to the attention of the contingency.

Also the link of microsites to inform the population and the conduct of training courses in order to replicate good practices, was established in the document will be available in the coming days.

The commissioner president of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) and the SNT, Francisco Javier Acuña, pointed out the need to achieve an articulation between the bodies that guarantee transparency to respond to the needs in matters of information that the population faces in this context of crisis.

Also Cynthia Cantero Pacheco, coordinator of the Guarantor Organizations of the Federal Entities of the SNT, expressed the importance of establish general criteria for transparency, access to information and protection of personal data.

“It is a matter of adding together a great effort and that we can properly integrate a communication model and a model of care for society and that it can be implemented by INAI through the elements at its disposal as they can be social networks, ”said Commissioner Blanca Lilia Ibarra Cadena.

Commissioner Oscar Guerra Ford noted that INAI and the Ministry of Health are working at a technical table to bring information about the pandemic to the public through the Covid-19 Proactive Transparency Public Knowledge Microsite.

In the same vein, Commissioner Josefina Román Vergara presented the Covid-19 Personal Data Insurance microsite, aimed at managers and managers of public and private health institutions. (Ntx)