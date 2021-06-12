Transparencies of Noelia show her charms in pink | Instagram

The singer Noelia shared a video where she shows off her cute charms wearing translucent stockings as well as two pink pieces that definitely caught the attention of her fans.

As Instagram is one of the few social networks that the interpreter of “Give me a reason“drives, tends to make constant posts on it, something that surely his followers thank him a lot, because they can see his exquisite figure all the time and in different content.

The beautiful singer and businesswoman is one of the celebrities of Puerto Rican origin that continues to conquer the ears of Latinos, Noelia like Chayanne, Daddy yankee Y Ricky Martin be part of this intense group of artists.

Noelia has undoubtedly managed to stand out as she is a woman, despite this, this has not stopped her or the fact that 15 years ago she went through a chapter of the most bitter in her life, after 20 years she continues to indulge her followers in the stages and their music continues to be heard by millions.

Although it seems that music has changed for other activities, the reality is that the beautiful businesswoman, singer and model has managed to balance all the things she has to handle day by day, she continues to create music and delight the pupil of her fans in her publications and now also in his OnlyFans.

It was precisely in this new account where he continuously delights his subscribers and on Instagram, he only offers some small tastes of what they will find when subscribing, perhaps for some it is enough that he appears in their videos wearing his figure as happened 17 hours ago in the application with this flirty video and others it is a clear invitation to your OF.

I’ll wait for you, you know where … I’ll see you there “, wrote Noelia.

In her video she shows herself walking down a narrow hallway wearing her exquisite figure, while using transparent stockings as well as the same top, but with a print of small white circles, under both of them she wore two tiny pieces that made her charms stand out.

With almost 60 thousand reproductions in her flirty video Noelia undoubtedly arrived to accelerate the pulse of her followers, more than one of them has seen the video more than twice, so the number of people who have given her is not known for sure I like the video of the singer with hazel eyes.